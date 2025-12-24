Delhi-NCR chokes under dense smog as AQI remains very poor

Delhi and the National Capital Region remained covered in dense smog on Wednesday, December 24, with air quality continuing in the very poor category across most locations. The national capital recorded an overall air quality index of 349, according to official data.

` showed marginal improvement compared with earlier readings, as 39 of the 40 pollution monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI levels below 400 while still remaining in the very poor category. One station did not report any data. Earlier this month, Delhi’s overall AQI had stood at 412, placing it in the severe category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer mobile application, as of 7.05 am on December 24, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 271, placing it in the poor category. IGI Airport Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 273, while Mandir Marg and IIT Delhi reported readings of 289 and 298 respectively, indicating relatively improved air quality at these locations.

Higher pollution levels were recorded at several other stations, with Nehru Nagar registering an AQI of 399, Okhla Phase 2 at 382, Mundka at 385, Jahangirpuri at 373, Vivek Vihar at 377, Ashok Vihar at 374, Sirifort at 367, RK Puram at 376 and Chandni Chowk at 382, among others, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

In the surrounding NCR, Ghaziabad recorded an overall AQI of 309, with Sanjay Nagar at 339 and Vasundhara at 377, both falling in the very poor category.

Greater Noida reported an overall AQI of 344, with the Knowledge Park-V station recording 359 and Knowledge Park-III reporting 328.

Noida’s overall AQI also remained in the very poor category at 355, with all four monitoring stations reporting similar levels. Sector 125 recorded an AQI of 357, Sector 1 at 398, Sector 116 at 362 and Sector 62 at 302.

Gurugram’s overall AQI stood at 316, remaining in the very poor category. Of its four monitoring stations, only Vikas Sadan recorded air quality in the poor range at 285, while the remaining three stations reported very poor levels.

In Haryana, Rohtak recorded AQI close to the severe category, with the city’s sole monitoring station at MD University reporting an AQI of 387. Dharuhera also reported very poor air quality, with an AQI reading of 329.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 9:45 AM