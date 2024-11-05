Wakefit records 50% revenue growth online during festive season

ADVERTISEMENT
Wakefit.co announced the results of its annual festive season sale. The company witnessed a 50% growth in revenue across platforms compared to last year, alongside a 100% increase in offline retail channels. The sale, which started on the 26th of September, recorded a 35% growth in new visitors. Wakefit.co’s website also recorded a 5x increase in traffic compared to business-as-usual (BAU) days, and search numbers for "Wakefit" surged 3x during the sale.
Geographically, the North and East regions experienced the highest sales growth this year, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan showing a 4x spike in sales compared to pre-festive periods. These trends indicate that consumer behaviour is shifting towards wellness, long-term value, preference for premium and functional products, driven by the desire for both innovation and quality.
Ankit Garg, Co-founder & CEO, Wakefit.co, said, "Our festive sale this year marked an important milestone, with a 50% growth in revenue across platforms and a 100% increase in offline sales. The surge in demand highlights the growing appetite for top quality sleep and home products among Indian consumers. Our robust growth during this time comes on the back of the strategic investments we’ve made in expanding our product range and omni-channel presence. As we continue to build on this momentum, our focus will remain on scaling efficiently and driving sustained growth in the year ahead.”
Sharing his views on the company’s growth, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder & Director, Wakefit.co, said, “The festive season sale has gotten an incredible response from our customers this year. The trust that they continue to place in us is truly motivating and drives everything we do. At Wakefit.co, listening to our customers' needs and evolving with them has always been a priority. This year’s growth is a reflection of that commitment.”