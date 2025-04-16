            
Zepto drops ‘Kiranakart’ tag ahead of IPO; renames to Zepto Private Limited

The rebranding move is a strategic alignment of identity and intent as Zepto sharpens its brand recall ahead of an IPO expected in the coming months.

By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2025 2:30 PM
Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has officially changed its name from Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited to Zepto Private Limited, Moneycontrol reported.

As per the reports, the rebranding move approved by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Mumbai, is more than cosmetic; it's a strategic alignment of identity and intent as Zepto sharpens its brand recall ahead of an IPO expected in the coming months.

This transition mirrors a similar approach taken by industry peers like Swiggy, which rebranded from Bundl Technologies Private Limited before filing for its IPO in 2024. For Zepto, the move simplifies its corporate identity, strengthening brand association among investors, regulators, and consumers alike.

Zepto has been making aggressive strategic moves lately, for instance bringing industry veteran Akhil Gupta of Bharti Enterprises onto its board, flipping its base from Singapore to India, and raising a staggering $1.35 billion over the last five months. This includes marquee investments from the likes of Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, Nexus Venture Partners, and Indian stalwarts like Motilal Oswal and Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital.

Reportedly, the company is now in talks with mutual fund houses to raise an additional $300 million in a secondary round, aiming to boost domestic investor presence and preempt regulatory hurdles before going public. With its GMV approaching $4 billion, a 300% YoY growth, Zepto is going head-to-head with deep-pocketed rivals like Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, Tata BigBasket and more.


First Published on Apr 16, 2025 2:28 PM

