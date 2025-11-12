Android phones to warn users about apps draining battery from March 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is introducing a new system to help Android users identify apps that excessively drain their phone batteries, with changes set to take effect from 1 March 2026. The move is part of the company’s wider effort to improve battery performance and user experience on Android devices.
Under the new policy, developers will be required to include a label indicating if their app consumes unusually high amounts of power due to background activity. Apps flagged for heavy battery usage will also be delisted from Play Store recommendations, meaning they will no longer appear in curated or suggested download lists.
While the update is expected to benefit users by allowing them to avoid power-intensive apps, it poses a challenge for developers who will now have to optimise app performance to avoid being classified as high-drain. Google has stated that developers will be given sufficient time to adjust and bring their apps in line with the new thresholds before the rule is enforced.
Google noted that some applications require constant background access to function effectively — such as those supporting audio playback, file transfers, delivery tracking, or ride-hailing updates — and will likely be exempt from the restriction. However, the company will establish clear metrics to determine acceptable background activity levels.
A key part of the policy involves a limit on how often apps can activate “wake locks”, which prevent the device from going into sleep mode. Once an app exceeds this threshold, Google will notify the developer of the excessive battery drain and request remedial action. Failure to comply could result in reduced visibility or removal from the Play Store’s main charts.
Google’s influence over Play Store rules has been under scrutiny by regulators in several markets. While the company maintains that the new measure aims to protect consumers and improve device performance, some developers may challenge the decision if they believe their apps have been unfairly flagged.