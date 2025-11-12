Google rolls out Nano Banana AI tools in Photos App for Indian users

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has rolled out its latest wave of AI-powered features for Google Photos, introducing the Nano Banana model to Indian users. The update blends AI editing tools, creative templates, and enhanced search capabilities, marking one of the biggest overhauls of the app to date.
The company announced that iOS users in the United States can now edit photos simply by describing desired changes through text or voice commands via the new “Help me edit” option. The AI can identify individuals in images using Google Photos’ facial grouping system, enabling detailed requests such as removing sunglasses, adjusting smiles, or opening eyes. Google stated that the feature employs Nano Banana’s advanced facial recognition technology to deliver realistic and natural-looking results.
Nano Banana also drives a set of AI-generated templates, allowing users to transform photos into creative formats such as Renaissance portraits, comic strips, or vintage film posters. These tools will become available on Android devices in India and the U.S. next week, accessible under the ‘Create’ tab.
In addition to editing tools, Google Photos has received a visual refresh featuring a new “Ask” button, designed to let users request information about specific photos, explore related events, or make quick edits using conversational prompts. This update will first roll out in the U.S. across Android and iOS.
For Indian users, the highlight is the expansion of AI-driven search capabilities, now active in over 100 countries and supporting 17 additional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Arabic. The upgraded search allows users to retrieve memories using natural language queries, such as “show me my Goa beach trip in 2023,” making the photo discovery process more intuitive and contextual.
The introduction of Nano Banana in Google Photos marks the company’s latest step in integrating generative AI into its consumer ecosystem, enhancing both creativity and accessibility for users globally.