Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan takes over AI after top CTO departs for OpenAI

Intel is undergoing an executive shakeup in its critical Artificial Intelligence division, confirming on Monday that CEO Lip-Bu Tan will directly oversee the chipmaker's AI efforts following the departure of a key technology leader to ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
Sachin Katti, who has led Intel’s AI initiatives since a major management reorganization in January, announced on the social media site X that he has officially joined OpenAI, effective immediately.
"We thank Sachin for his contributions and wish him all the best," Intel stated in a press release. "Lip-Bu will lead the AI and Advanced Technologies Groups, working closely with the team."
Katti's move comes at a pivotal time when Intel is aggressively pushing its hardware roadmap to capture a larger share of the burgeoning AI market, which is currently dominated by rivals. The company reiterated its commitment to the sector despite the sudden vacancy.
"AI remains one of Intel’s highest strategic priorities, and we are focused on executing our technology and product roadmap across emerging AI workloads," the statement added.
At OpenAI, Katti is expected to play a critical role in scaling the infrastructure that powers one of the world's leading AI firms. OpenAI President Greg Brockman welcomed the executive on X, noting that Katti would be "designing and building our compute infrastructure, which will power our (artificial general intelligence) research and scale its applications to benefit everyone.