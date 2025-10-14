MTV to end music broadcasts globally as viewers move to YouTube, Spotify

ADVERTISEMENT
Paramount Global has reportedly announced plans to shut down several MTV music channels amid declining viewership as audiences increasingly shift to platforms like YouTube and Spotify.
The channels — including MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live — will cease broadcasting permanently by December 31, 2025. The move marks the end of an era for channels that once helped shape youth culture and music trends globally.
However, the main MTV channel will remain on air, focusing more on reality and entertainment programming rather than traditional music content.
The shutdown will begin in the UK and Ireland, followed by Europe and other international markets such as Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Brazil.
Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media has reportedly accelerated the closures, as part of a broader $500 million global cost-reduction plan.
Launched in 1981, MTV revolutionized music television before the rise of digital platforms. In India, MTV launched in 1996, influencing pop culture and youth programming for decades.
According to The Times of India, MTV Music drew 1.5 million viewers in July 2025, while MTV 90s attracted 949,000 viewers — reflecting the shrinking audience for traditional music TV.