Diwali 2025: Spotify launches limited-time Rs 499 Premium annual plan, here’s how to get it

Spotify has unveiled a special Diwali 2025 offer, allowing users in India to subscribe to its Premium Individual annual plan for just ₹499. The limited-time deal — available through both the Spotify app and website — offers a saving of up to ₹1,169 compared to the regular annual price.
The music streaming platform announced the offer as part of its festive campaign, aiming to attract new listeners and reward existing users. The discounted plan provides access to ad-free music, offline downloads, and high-quality streaming, making it one of Spotify’s most competitive annual offers to date.
How to claim the Spotify Premium Individual plan for Rs 499
Visit the official Spotify website or open the Spotify mobile app.
Log into your existing Spotify account or create a new one.
Select the plan marked "Rs 499/year – Limited Time Offer.”
Click ‘Get Premium’ or ‘Buy Now’ — the discounted price will appear automatically at checkout.
Complete the payment using a credit/debit card, UPI, or digital wallet.
Once confirmed, your Premium subscription activates instantly.
Benefits of Spotify Premium Individual
The annual plan provides uninterrupted, ad-free listening across all devices. Subscribers can download music and podcasts for offline use, stream audio at up to 320 kbps, and skip tracks without restrictions. The plan also offers on-demand playback of any song, album, or playlist and personalised recommendations through curated lists such as Discover Weekly and Release Radar.
The ₹499 Premium offer is valid for a limited time only, and Spotify is yet to announce the exact end date. Users looking to upgrade their music experience this Diwali may want to act quickly before the offer expires.