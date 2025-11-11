Denmark to set 15 as minimum age for social media use

The Danish government has announced plans to introduce a minimum age requirement of 15 years for the use of certain social media platforms, marking a significant policy shift aimed at protecting children’s mental health and improving their digital well-being, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

The decision, unveiled on Friday, comes shortly after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for tighter restrictions on children’s social media use during her opening address to Parliament last month, citing growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on young users’ mental health. A majority of parliamentary parties have expressed support for the plan.

In a statement, the Digitalisation Ministry described the policy as a “groundbreaking step” towards setting age limits for social media use. The ministry, however, did not specify which platforms would be affected or how enforcement would be carried out.

Under the proposal, exceptions may be made if parents believe their children are ready for social media earlier. Parents will be able to grant consent for children as young as 13 years old to access these platforms, according to the ministry’s statement.

The agreement also includes a commitment of 160 million Danish kroner (€21.4 million; $24.8 million) to fund 14 initiatives designed to strengthen online safety for children and create a healthier digital environment.