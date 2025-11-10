Viral Fame, Silent Pain: 5 Influencers whose sudden deaths shocked the Internet

ADVERTISEMENT
The sudden demise of 32-year-old travel influencer Anunay Sood has sent shockwaves through India’s creator community. Known for his breathtaking travel reels and motivational storytelling, Anunay’s passing has sparked a larger conversation about the unseen physical and mental toll of the influencer lifestyle.
Here’s a look at five popular creators who tragically passed away in 2025 — reminding us that behind the filters and fame, real struggles often go unseen.
Anunay Sood – Travel Influencer
Dubai-based travel creator Anunay Sood, with over 1.4M Instagram followers, reportedly passed away in Las Vegas on November 6, 2025. His last post, shared just a day before his death, showed him celebrating with friends, a haunting reminder of how unpredictable life can be.
Misha Agarwal – Lifestyle Creator
Cause of Death: Mental Health Struggles
Famed lifestyle influencer Misha Agarwal tragically took her own life earlier this year after battling severe depression and burnout. Her sister revealed that the constant pressure to stay relevant and perfect on social media deeply affected her. Her passing reignited vital conversations around mental health in the creator industry.
Pranshu Yadav – Teen Fashion Influencer
Cause of Death: Cyberbullying & Body Shaming
Only a teenager, Pranshu Yadav had a rising following for his fun and experimental fashion content. But relentless online trolling and body-shaming led him to take his own life, exposing the dark side of social media toxicity and the urgent need for safer online spaces.
Ankit Kalara – Fitness & Lifestyle Influencer
Cause of Death: Sudden Heart Attack
Known for his fitness tips and disciplined routines, Ankit Kalara’s death from a sudden cardiac arrest stunned followers. Even the fittest faces of social media aren’t immune to the silent risks of stress, overexertion, and work-life imbalance, a sobering wake-up call for creators and fans alike.
Shefali Jariwala – Model & Influencer
Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Linked to Medication Misuse
Model and digital creator Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest linked to low blood pressure and self-medication. Her loss highlights the importance of medical supervision and how health often takes a back seat in the race to maintain appearances.