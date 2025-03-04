Bharat Gupta steps down as CEO of Jagran New Media

Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, has announced his departure from the Jagran Group after a 25-year tenure.

"After 25 incredible years with Jagran Prakashan and Jagran New Media, I have decided to step down from my current role to pause, reflect, and explore new opportunities," Gupta wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He emphasized that this transition is not a farewell but a step toward new possibilities. "As I take this time to step back, I look forward to embracing new perspectives, exploring fresh ideas, and engaging in meaningful conversations. My passion for digital media remains strong, and I am excited about contributing in new ways when the time is right," he added.

"Leading Jagran New Media has been an extraordinary journey, and I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, partners, and industry peers who have been part of this shared success."

Gupta wrote, "To my team at Jagran New Media and Jagran Prakashan Ltd.—your dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been the foundation of our achievements. It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented individuals."

Gupta was appointed CEO of Jagran New Media in 2017. Before that, he served as Executive President of Marketing at Dainik Jagran and later as Chief Marketing Officer at Jagran New Media.

Throughout his career, Gupta has been an active participant in global digital media forums, including WAN-IFRA, the YouTube Publishers Forum, the Google News Initiative, and Newsgeist Asia.