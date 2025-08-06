UK Police say Sunjay Kapur’s death not suspicious despite family's concerns

UK police have stated that the death of Indian industrialist Sunjay Kapur is being treated as non-suspicious, even as questions continue to be raised by members of his family. The statement came from Surrey Police in response to a query by news agency PTI, following allegations from Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, who has reportedly approached British authorities seeking an investigation into what she described as "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances" surrounding her son’s demise.

Media reports referencing a coroner’s report — attributed to the office of Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur — have indicated that the cause of death was “left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease”, both conditions that affect heart function and can lead to breathing difficulties and fatal cardiac events.

While the Surrey Coroner’s Office has yet to release its own statement publicly, authorities have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious, effectively closing the door on a criminal investigation at this time.

The medical findings suggest that Kapur’s death was the result of natural causes tied to underlying heart conditions, despite the family's concerns and calls for further inquiry.