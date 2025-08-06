JioStar acquires broadcasting and streaming rights of US Open for five years

JioStar has acquired the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open Tennis Championships for the next five years.

Secured by the USTA’s media rights agency, IMG, this partnership will see every match from the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center broadcasted on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

As part of its coverage, JioStar will continue bringing its host of tech-driven and fan-first innovations. From multi-language commentary to exclusive behind-the-scenes access on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, viewers will enjoy immersive storytelling and interactivity. The tournament announced a reimagination of its US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, which this year will feature 16 star-studded pairs all vying for US$ 1 million in prize money going to the winning team. The field will include many of the men and women ranked in the Top 10, nine Grand Slam singles champions and veritable legends of the game.

Alcaraz will be pairing up with Emma Raducanu, Sinner is entered with Emma Navarro, Świątek will double up with Casper Ruud, Djokovic will come together with fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic and Venus Williams will compete with Reilly Opelka. Ben Shelton will pair with world doubles No. 1 Taylor Townsend and the defending US Open Mixed Doubles Champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will compete to defend their title.

“This association with the USTA deepens the range of premier global sports content available to fans on our platforms,” said Harry Griffith, Head of International Acquisitions & Syndication, JioStar. “With the US Open, JioStar is now the home of two of the four prestigious Grand Slams, offering year-round tennis coverage and reaffirming our commitment to delivering top-tier live action to every corner of the country.” Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA, said, “JioStar’s forward-thinking, digital-first approach and their vast scale make them the ideal partner to carry the tournament into a new era. We look forward to connecting with tennis fans on the platforms they use most, delivering a world-class viewing experience that is innovative and engaging.”

This strategic addition further reinforces JioStar, with rights to ICC events, India Men’s and Women’s Cricket teams, TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi League, among others. The US Open 2025 is scheduled from August 18 to September 7.