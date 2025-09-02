BSNL set to launch digital payments service ‘BSNL Pay’, powered by BHIM UPI

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing to launch its own digital payment service, branded as BSNL Pay. The new offering will be powered by the BHIM UPI framework and integrated directly into the company’s existing Selfcare app, rather than released as a separate application.

While an official launch date has yet to be confirmed, BSNL has already teased the service through its regional social media channels. “BSNL Pay – Coming Soon! A new digital step by BSNL. Now UPI payments will be Secure | Swift | Smart, directly through the BSNL Selfcare App, powered by BHIM,” the BSNL UP (East) Circle account posted on X (formerly Twitter). It further added: “Soon you’ll be able to recharge, pay bills & transfer money seamlessly with BSNL Pay.”

The move comes as the state-run provider continues to reposition itself in a competitive telecom market. In July, US-based firm Viasat expanded its satellite communications operations in India by partnering with BSNL to deliver a range of satellite-based services, from consumer mobile connectivity to solutions for aviation and security forces. The development coincides with preparations by Elon Musk’s Starlink to launch satellite internet services in the country.

BSNL has also shown signs of a financial turnaround after years of persistent losses. For the quarter ending 31 March 2025, the company reported a net profit of ₹280 crore, marking its second straight profitable quarter in nearly two decades. This followed a profit after tax of ₹262 crore in the October–December quarter of FY25. The company’s cumulative loss for the financial year has now narrowed significantly to ₹2,247 crore, compared with ₹5,370 crore in FY24.