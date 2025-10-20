Tim Cook celebrates Diwali with festive iPhone 17 Pro Max photo of diyas

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Diwali greetings on social media this week, sharing a striking image of traditional diyas captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The photograph, taken by Apeksha Maker, highlights the festival’s iconic lights and festive spirit, offering a glimpse of Diwali celebrations.
Cook has frequently marked Indian festivals like Diwali and Holi with similar messages. Last year, he shared another photograph of decorated diyas captured on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, wishing followers a “joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights.”
Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 series in September, introducing the Pro and Pro Max alongside the standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone Air. The Pro models feature a return to aluminium build, the largest battery yet in an iPhone, and a “full-width camera plateau” on the back, as highlighted during the launch event streamed on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.
Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/s4BarZip3m— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 20, 2025
Cook’s festive message continues Apple’s tradition of showcasing its flagship devices while celebrating cultural events globally.