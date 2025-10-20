Canva experiences widespread outage; users report server errors and download issues

ADVERTISEMENT
Canva, the widely used photo editing platform, is currently experiencing technical difficulties in India. Numerous users have reported server errors, preventing access to the main website and associated links. Others who can access the site are unable to download images from the platform.
Canva took to the social media platform X (formetly Twitter) to confirm the outage. They wrote, "Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check http://canvastatus.com for updates. We'll keep you posted!"
Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check https://t.co/v6xkQV5adF for updates. We'll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/DUzNDHcjLE— Canva (@canva) October 20, 2025
Users reported that attempts to access Canva on Google Chrome resulted in a ‘503 – Server Error’ message, and at the time of writing this, while the Canva Homepage opened, it was not accessible with the message 'There was an issue on our end'. Reportedly, on the Comet browser, the site loaded but downloads were non-functional. The iOS app also appears affected, displaying a message advising users to try again later or check the platform’s status page for updates.
Downdetector shows a surge in user reports, with almost 500 submissions logged within an hour, highlighting the widespread nature of the disruption.