Harsh Goenka backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over Bengaluru infrastructure concerns

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has voiced support for Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after her comments on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure sparked political backlash.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka wrote, “It’s unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are. When @kiranshaw spoke up about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurize her to post ‘positive tweets.’ So typical — attack the critic, not the problem.”
It’s unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are. When @kiranshaw spoke up about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurize her to post “positive tweets.” So typical- attack the critic, not the problem. https://t.co/sSvgZ3DhNd— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 19, 2025
His remarks gained traction online, with one user stating, "The efforts of @kiranshaw and @TVMohandasPai must be amplified by a broad coalition of citizens to drive swift action. Leaders emerge from society, and it’s up to the public to hold them accountable and demand better.”
This is a positive development which will greatly relieve traffic congestion n has been 10 years in the making which previous BJP n JDS governments did not prioritise. Putting this on a priority track is a good move @DKShivakumar https://t.co/HOT4lhBMUz— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 19, 2025
Another user pointed out that Shaw had previously posted a positive tweet in response to Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s update on the Ejipura Flyover.
Shaw has been vocal about the need for urgent civic improvements in Bengaluru. In a post, she praised the city’s natural advantages while criticizing its declining infrastructure. Tagging Deputy CM Shivakumar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, she wrote, “Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure. If we fix garbage, debris, and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to make it happen.”
Her comments struck a chord with many residents, who echoed her concerns and shared suggestions for improving civic conditions.
However, her remarks also drew sharp responses from senior Congress leaders, including Priyank Kharge and M.B. Patil. Shaw had cited a visiting overseas business delegate who questioned the city’s poor road and waste management, comparing it unfavorably with China.
“Doesn’t the government want to support investment?” the visitor reportedly asked.
Responding to this, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said to a media portal, “It depends on which part of Bengaluru they have seen. We are growing rapidly and are doing what’s necessary to improve infrastructure.”
