CCI and MeitY hold talks on data protection, competition law in digital economy

The Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) met with the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday to deliberate on pressing issues surrounding the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) and its intersection with competition law. Senior officials from both institutions also took part in the high-level meeting, which focused on the challenges and opportunities emerging from India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.
At the core of the discussions was the recognition that data has become the lifeblood of the digital age, driving innovation, efficiency, and value creation across industries. However, the centrality of data also raises complex questions around privacy, consumer protection, and competition. The deliberations touched upon how India’s legal and regulatory frameworks — the DPDP Act and the Competition Act, 2002 — can work in tandem to address these overlapping concerns.
Presentations were made on the provisions of the DPDP Act, the role of the Competition Act, and CCI’s ongoing work in regulating digital markets. The session highlighted the urgent need to balance data governance with fair competition principles, especially in the context of global technological trends and the growing dominance of digital platforms.
Both CCI and MeitY emphasized their shared commitment to building a transparent, competitive, and innovation-driven digital ecosystem. The discussion underscored the importance of adopting a consultative and coordinated regulatory approach to ensure that consumer interests are safeguarded while businesses continue to innovate and grow in a fair environment.
Reaffirming CCI’s readiness to deepen cooperation, the Chairperson noted that constructive dialogue and regulatory alignment between the two bodies would be critical in fostering trust and resilience in India’s digital economy.
The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to maintain regular consultations and strengthen institutional cooperation. Officials stressed that sustained engagement would enable regulators to stay ahead of evolving challenges, including issues relating to data monopolies, consumer choice, and emerging technologies.
The discussions mark another step in India’s efforts to fine-tune its regulatory framework to the realities of a data-driven economy, where ensuring consumer welfare and promoting innovation remain equally vital goals.