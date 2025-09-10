DPDP Rules to be notified before Winter Session, says Ashwini Vaishnaw; calls for transition in gaming industry

ADVERTISEMENT
The government is moving swiftly to put India’s first data protection framework into action, even as it manages the fallout from the recent real-money online gaming ban.
Union Minister for IT, Information and Broadcasting, and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told Moneycontrol that the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, which will operationalise the DPDP Act, 2023, are nearly finalised and will be published well before the Winter session of Parliament. The session typically begins in November.
The rules, awaited since the law was passed in August 2023, will outline compliance mechanisms to prevent personal data breaches. Vaishnaw said the government held multiple rounds of consultations with industry, civil society, and the press to address concerns. Journalists, for instance, had raised fears of punitive action under the Act, which the ministry clarified through extended discussions and FAQs.
“The industry came up with openness and constructive ideas. It’s practically done now,” the minister told Moneycontrol. He urged both companies and public bodies to start aligning systems with the Act instead of waiting for formal notification.
Alongside data privacy, Vaishnaw addressed the contentious ban on real-money online gaming, legislated under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The law prohibits money-based games but encourages e-sports and casual gaming.
The minister said the government has asked gaming companies to ensure an “orderly transition” as the matter plays out in court. Around 50 stakeholders, including firms and federations, recently met with the ministry to share concerns and suggestions.
Highlighting the social risks, Vaishnaw pointed to rising cases of suicides, addiction, and financial ruin linked to gambling-style games, amplified by algorithms designed to drive compulsive use.
“Economic activity must align with society’s needs. We are not against the industry, but growth should focus on e-sports and social gaming, which can be developed responsibly,” he said.