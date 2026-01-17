OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT as it seeks new revenue streams

A key question surrounding OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation has been how the company plans to generate sustainable revenue. One clear answer has now emerged: advertising.

OpenAI announced that it will begin testing ads within ChatGPT, marking the first time commercial messages will appear inside the popular AI chatbot. The move signals a shift in strategy as the company looks for additional ways to monetise its massive user base.

In a blog post published on Friday, OpenAI said the experiment will initially roll out in the United States to users on its free tier and the newly launched Go plan, which costs $8 per month. Higher-end subscriptions such as Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise will remain ad-free for now.

The company described the initiative as a way to support continued free access to ChatGPT while generating income from users who do not opt for paid plans.

According to OpenAI, advertisements will appear at the bottom of chat conversations and will be contextually relevant to the topic being discussed. Users will have some degree of control, including the ability to dismiss ads, view explanations for why a particular ad is being shown, and disable personalisation to limit targeted messaging.

The company also said it will not display ads to users believed to be under 18 years of age.

OpenAI stressed that advertising will not affect how ChatGPT answers questions. “Answer independence” will be maintained, the company said, meaning responses will remain unaffected by commercial considerations. It also reiterated that it will not sell user data to advertisers.

The approach could help OpenAI in two ways. Ads offer a direct revenue stream from free and low-cost users, while the presence of advertising may encourage some users to upgrade to premium, ad-free plans.

In its announcement, OpenAI framed the decision as aligned with its broader mission. The company said its “pursuit of advertising is always in support of” ensuring that artificial general intelligence ultimately benefits humanity.

The rollout marks one of the most significant commercial experiments in ChatGPT’s evolution and underscores the growing pressure on AI companies to turn widespread usage into profitable business models.

First Published on Jan 17, 2026 8:38 AM