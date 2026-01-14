ChatGPT Health draws cautious optimism from doctors despite concerns over AI medical advice

OpenAI’s launch of a dedicated health-focused version of ChatGPT has renewed discussion among medical professionals about the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, particularly around accuracy, privacy and patient reliance, as per a report by TechCrunch.

The report highlighted instances where patients relied on AI-generated medical information that was later found to be misleading or taken out of context. In one such case cited, a doctor found that a statistic presented by ChatGPT to a patient was drawn from a study that applied only to a specific medical subgroup and was not relevant to the patient’s condition.

Despite these concerns, some clinicians have expressed cautious optimism about ChatGPT Health. The new product is designed to allow users to discuss health-related questions in a more private setting, with OpenAI stating that conversations will not be used to train its underlying AI models.

According to the report, users will also be able to upload medical records and sync health data from apps such as Apple Health and MyFitnessPal to receive more personalised responses. However, this capability has raised questions among cybersecurity experts about how sensitive medical data will be handled and whether existing regulatory frameworks are adequate.

TechCrunch noted that AI chatbots are already widely used for health-related queries, with millions of people turning to tools like ChatGPT instead of traditional online searches. This growing reliance has prompted technology companies to formalise healthcare-specific AI products with additional safeguards.

At the same time, concerns persist around AI hallucinations, particularly in medical contexts where inaccurate information could have serious consequences. Independent evaluations referenced in the report suggest that large language models continue to struggle with factual consistency.

The report also pointed out that limited access to healthcare, including long wait times to see doctors, is pushing more patients toward AI tools. Some experts believe AI could play a more effective role in reducing administrative burdens for healthcare providers rather than serving as a direct substitute for medical advice.

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into healthcare workflows, the TechCrunch report said the challenge will be balancing innovation with patient safety, regulatory oversight and the fundamental responsibility of medical professionals to provide reliable care.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 4:31 PM