Maruti Suzuki January Sales: Maruti Suzuki PV sales fall 10.5% YoY to 87,006 units in January

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026, driven by a sharp rise in exports, even as domestic passenger vehicle demand remained under pressure.

The country’s largest carmaker sold a total of 236,963 units during the month, its best monthly performance to date. This included domestic sales of 178,300 units, OEM sales of 7,643 units, and exports of 51,020 units. Notably, exports touched an all-time monthly high, underscoring Maruti Suzuki’s growing focus on overseas markets.

Sales of mini car models such as Alto and S-Presso remained flat at 14,268 units during the month. Meanwhile, compact models including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR saw a decline, with volumes falling to 72,738 units.

The automaker, however, recorded growth in its utility vehicle (UV) portfolio, which includes Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6 and other models. Sales in this segment rose 16% year-on-year, increasing from 65,093 units in January 2025 to 75,609 units in January 2026.

Despite the record overall sales, domestic passenger car sales declined 10.5% year-on-year to 87,006 units in January 2026, reflecting continued softness in the local market.

In contrast, export volumes surged 88.2% year-on-year to 51,020 units, providing a significant boost to the company’s overall performance for the month.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 0.53% to Rs 14,125 on Monday morning.

Maruti Suzuki India reported a marginal year-on-year increase in profit for the third quarter of FY26, even as a GST reduction on small cars and two-wheelers helped drive a sharp sequential recovery in volumes and revenues.

The country’s largest carmaker posted a net profit of Rs 3,879 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.1% from Rs 3,726 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 15.8%. Notably, domestic sales during the quarter stood at 564,669 units, marking a nearly 21% year-on-year increase.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 10:58:31 IST