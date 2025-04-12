ChatGPT, Instagram top list as world's most downloaded apps in March

ADVERTISEMENT
ChatGPT and Instagram became the world's most downloaded applications in March this year, according to App Figures,
The massive surge in downloads coincides with the Ghibli-style studio art photos, created by ChatGPT for its users.
According to App Figures, ChatGPT registered 46 million downloads in March 2025, with 13 million on iOS and 33 million on Android. Instagram also witnessed 46 million downloads, with 5 million in iOS and 41 million in Android.
TikTok followed closely with 45 million downloads, comprising 8 million downloads on iOS and 37 million on Android.
ChatGPT app witnessed a 28% month-on-month rise in downloads in March 2025 and a 148% surge compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Meanwhile, OPenAI is likely to introduce a new AI model called GPT-4.1, a revamped version of OpenAI's GPT-4o. It will be launched alongside GPT-4.1 Mini and Nano models.
OpenAI will be phasing out the GPT-4 model from 30 April. According to the company, "GPT‑4o is our newer, natively multimodal model. In head‑to‑head evaluations, it consistently surpasses GPT‑4 in writing, coding, STEM, and more. Recent upgrades have further improved GPT‑4o’s instruction following, problem-solving, and conversational flow, making it a natural successor to GPT-4. GPT-4 will still be available in the API".
Recently, OpenAI in its update said that it has introduced a new memory feature in ChatGPT which allows the chatbot to remember details about the user's previous chats, so it can personalize its responses and give advice accordingly.