MS Dhoni backs Superhealth as it launches AI-led zero wait-time hospital in Bengaluru

India’s healthcare sector witnessed a significant development this week as Superhealth, positioned as the country’s first zero wait-time and zero-commission hospital network, launched its flagship facility in Salapuria Towers, Koramangala, Bengaluru. The opening marks the first step in the company’s ambition to build a 100-hospital national network driven by AI-enabled systems and radically transparent operations, as per several media reports.

The family office of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in the venture, alongside Panthera Peak Capital, as Superhealth seeks to make world-class, trustworthy and accessible medical care available to people across the country. The Bengaluru facility is the first of 10 planned hospitals in the city and houses full-fledged outpatient and inpatient departments, covering a wide range of specialities including cardiology, general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, gastroenterology, urology, general medicine, dermatology, ophthalmology and pulmonology.

Dhoni said healthcare remained a fundamental human requirement yet continued to be challenged by issues of access, quality, convenience and affordability. He stated that he supported Superhealth’s mission to address these systemic problems and deliver high-quality care that could help rebuild trust in the sector. Panthera Peak Capital’s Managing Director, Nikhil Bhandarkar, noted that the company’s clarity, pace and quality of execution stood out and stated that the firm looked forward to a long-term partnership. Superhealth’s Founder and CEO, Varun Dubey, said the current healthcare model suffered due to high capital expenditure and commission-linked incentives, and informed that the company was rebuilding hospitals from scratch to prioritise quality, ease of use, transparency and zero wait-time operations, allowing doctors to focus entirely on patient care.

Superhealth aims to set a new benchmark in AI-powered, patient-first healthcare, offering a fully integrated and technology-driven experience designed to eliminate inefficiencies, delays and opaque billing. Its zero-delay model ensures all processes, from admission to discharge, run without bottlenecks through a concierge-led system. This includes its proprietary Magic Discharge™, designed to reduce patient waiting time at the end of treatment. Outpatient departments are located on the ground floor for easier access and to remove queuing, while single-occupancy rooms and accessibility-focused consultation spaces prioritise patient privacy, dignity and comfort.

Central to the hospital’s operations is SuperOS, the company’s proprietary AI platform that integrates automation, diagnostics and clinical intelligence. The system converts doctor voice notes into digital prescriptions in seven Indian languages with more than 95% accuracy, enabling a completely paperless workflow.

Looking ahead, Superhealth plans to establish a 100-hospital network by 2030, offering 5,000 beds and creating over 50,000 healthcare jobs nationwide. The rollout aims to introduce a new era of efficient, equitable and empathetic care across India.

