RBI clears Vikram Sahu’s appointment as CEO of Bank of America India

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Vikram Sahu as the chief executive officer of Bank of America NA in India, an internal memo circulated within the bank has confirmed. The development formalises Sahu’s elevation in addition to his existing responsibilities as India Country Executive, as per The Economic Times report.

Sahu will succeed Kaku Nakhate, who held the role for nearly 15 years and will now transition to the position of Chair, India, BofA Securities, where she will focus on strengthening relationships with key clients across the firm’s India franchise. Sahu will report to Jin Su, President for Asia Pacific, according to details shared in the memo referenced by The Economic Times, which first reported on 24 March that Sahu would take charge as CEO.

Prior to this appointment, Sahu served as Bank of America’s head of global equity research. The internal communication stated that, as CEO of BANA India, he will lead the entity’s local management team while continuing as a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Committee and chair of the India CLT. He will also retain oversight of the bank’s strategic growth agenda in the country.

According to the memo, Sahu has been actively guiding the country leadership team in recent months, focusing on governance, regulatory engagement, client outreach and reinforcing the bank’s commitment to responsible growth.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 5:10 PM