Raymond appoints Rakesh Tiwary as Group CFO; Amit Agarwal moves into Lifestyle biz

Raymond Group on Tuesday announced a leadership transition as part of its ongoing transformation. In a exchange filing, the company informed that they have appointed Rakesh Tiwary as the new Group Chief Financial effective December 3, 2025.

Amit Agarwal, who has been serving as the Group Chief Financial Officer, while supporting several businesses within Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, will now move full-time into the Lifestyle business. He has stepped down as Group CFO effective December 2, 2025.

About Rakesh Tiwary:

Tiwary brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across sectors including cement, airports, electricity, solar, steel, energy and oil. His background spans strategic financial planning, capital structuring, governance, integration and performance transformation. His prior roles include CFO positions at Adani Cement, Adani Airports, Adani Electricity and Adani Solar, along with leadership roles at JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Management Accountant and holds an MBA degree.

Raymond has restructured into three independent listed entities--Raymond Lifestyle Limited was listed on September 5, 2024, followed by Raymond Realty Limited on July 1, 2025, while Raymond Limited now focuses on the Engineering business.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 5:12 PM