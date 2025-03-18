Competition Commission of India's market study on AI report to be released in June 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
The Competition Commission of India's market conducted a study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and CCI is likely to release the report in June 2025, sources confirmed Storyboard18.
Consequent upon issuance of 'Request for Proposal' to conduct a market study on AI and competition in April last year, the fair trade watchdog CCI selected Management Development Institute Society (MDIS). Later, an agreement between the two was signed on September 9, 2024.
The Gurugram-based MDIS has been engaged to conduct the study that will seek to understand certain key AI ecosystems, including stakeholders, resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition.
The objectives of the study is to understand certain key AI systems and markets/ecosystems thereof, including AI actors/stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition. The study aims to examine the emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems. At the same time, to study the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assess associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint.
Additionally, the study will understand the existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions, while also reaching out to all relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition.
The market study will try to also understand trends and patterns of AI and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application in markets.