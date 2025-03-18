            
  • Home
  • digital
  • competition-commission-of-indias-market-study-on-ai-report-to-be-released-in-june-2025-59385

Competition Commission of India's market study on AI report to be released in June 2025

Competition Commission of India selected Management Development Institute Society to conduct the Market Study on Artificial Intelligence and Competition. The agreement between the two was signed in September, last year.

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 1:01 PM
Competition Commission of India's market study on AI report to be released in June 2025
The market study (by MDIS) will try to also understand trends and patterns of AI and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the CCI with respect to AI and its application in markets.

The Competition Commission of India's market conducted a study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and CCI is likely to release the report in June 2025, sources confirmed Storyboard18.

Consequent upon issuance of 'Request for Proposal' to conduct a market study on AI and competition in April last year, the fair trade watchdog CCI selected Management Development Institute Society (MDIS). Later, an agreement between the two was signed on September 9, 2024.

The Gurugram-based MDIS has been engaged to conduct the study that will seek to understand certain key AI ecosystems, including stakeholders, resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition.

The objectives of the study is to understand certain key AI systems and markets/ecosystems thereof, including AI actors/stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition. The study aims to examine the emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems. At the same time, to study the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assess associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint.

Additionally, the study will understand the existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions, while also reaching out to all relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition.

The market study will try to also understand trends and patterns of AI and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application in markets.


Tags
First Published on Mar 18, 2025 11:04 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

BSNL to begin 4G-to-5G upgrade in June, boosting India’s telecom push

BSNL to begin 4G-to-5G upgrade in June, boosting India’s telecom push

Digital

Karnataka unveils India’s first industry-led digital detox initiative

Karnataka unveils India’s first industry-led digital detox initiative

Gaming

Breaking: SC 28% GST gaming case, Govt seeks adjournment

Breaking: SC 28% GST gaming case, Govt seeks adjournment

Brand Marketing

Alphabet in talks to acquire cloud-security firm Wiz for $33 billion

Alphabet in talks to acquire cloud-security firm Wiz for $33 billion

How it Works

MeitY report on Digital Competition Bill awaited; stakeholders demand startups, MSMEs exemption

MeitY report on Digital Competition Bill awaited; stakeholders demand startups, MSMEs exemption

How it Works

Meta and Google clash over new child safety law on app downloads

Meta and Google clash over new child safety law on app downloads

How it Works

Govt mulls fast track court mechanism to resolve cyber crime: MeitY tells Parliamentary Committee

Govt mulls fast track court mechanism to resolve cyber crime: MeitY tells Parliamentary Committee