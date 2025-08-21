Dhruv Rathee, TagMango founders launch AI Fiesta, a subscription platform that hits $3M ARR in 36 hours

In a major development for India's tech and creator economy, Dhruv Rathee, one of India's biggest creators, has teamed up with TagMango founders Mohammad Hasan and Divyanshu Damani to launch AI Fiesta. The new AI super-app is making headlines after reportedly crossing an annual recurring revenue of $3 million within just 36 hours of its launch.

Positioned as "India's first global AI subscription platform," AI Fiesta is designed to make powerful AI tools accessible and affordable. It bundles six of the world's leading AI models—including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity—into a single subscription.

Instead of paying a premium for each AI model, which can cost upwards of ₹1,700 ($20) per month, AI Fiesta offers bundled access for just ₹999 per month. For users on an annual plan, the cost drops to ₹834 per month. This pricing strategy allows subscribers to save over ₹70,000 annually, a significant advantage over international pricing.

The platform also stands out for its accessibility. AI Fiesta launched with UPI-based subscription payments, a move that simplifies access for India's digital-first population and was rolled out just days before OpenAI's own UPI announcement. This addresses a common hurdle for many users who lack international credit cards.

The founders are clear about their mission: to transform AI from a luxury into a utility. "Every Indian—from coders to creators—should have access to world-class AI," said Mohammad Hasan. This ethos is backed by the founders' experience with TagMango, a creator monetization platform that has already facilitated over ₹1,000 crore in creator earnings.