Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts for Dhanteras: Create your gold-style portraits this festive season

This Dhanteras, use Google Gemini AI for festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves in traditional attire and festive settings. With a few taps, users can add colourful sarees, intricate jewellery, and warm, diya-lit backdrops, turning simple photos into expressive festival visuals.
This upcoming festive season, create perfect portraits of yourself or with your family with this tool.
Dhanteras is known for wealth, prosperity and good health. It is also a festive day when people light diyas and wear gold.
Here are some Dhanteras themed prompts that you can create AI photos with.
1. Golden Glow Festive Portrait (Women)
Indian woman celebrating Dhanteras surrounded by glowing diyas and golden decorations, wearing an elegant gold silk saree with temple jewellery, holding a gleaming gold coin tray, warm golden bokeh background, marigold garlands, soft diya light reflecting on her face, cinematic realism, festive richness, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, ultra-detail, cinematic depth, 4K.
2. Gold Bazaar Atmosphere (Men)
Indian man standing in a traditional jewellery bazaar during Dhanteras, dressed in a cream kurta with gold-embroidered jacket, background filled with glowing gold ornaments and festive lighting, reflective warm tones, cinematic ambient realism, shallow depth of field, soft focus glow, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, cinematic realism, ultra-detailed textures, 4K.
3. Family Celebration Frame (Men & Women)
Indian couple celebrating Dhanteras at home, woman lighting diyas, man arranging gold coins and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh on a decorated plate, room filled with shimmering candles and marigolds, warm golden ambience, cinematic festive aesthetic, detailed traditional attire, natural portrait lighting, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, cinematic lighting, 4K.
4. Traditional Lakshmi Pooja Scene (Women)
Elegant Indian woman performing Dhanteras Lakshmi pooja, wearing a rich golden Banarasi saree, surrounded by gold coins, lamps, and ornate brass kalash, intricate jewellery reflecting diya light, smoke from incense curling in background, cinematic warm tones, ultra-detailed realism, vivid, realistic, soft portrait lighting, golden hue ambience, 4K.
5. Regal Golden Portrait (Men)
Cinematic portrait of an Indian man celebrating Dhanteras, dressed in royal gold-toned sherwani with subtle embroidery, standing beside a table of gold ornaments and diyas, soft candlelight creating reflective highlights on his face, elegant expression, traditional Indian background decor, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, cinematic realism, high detail, 4K.