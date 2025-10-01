Elon Musk unveils ‘Grokipedia’ as AI-powered rival to Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has announced a new project aimed at reshaping how knowledge is shared online. His AI startup, xAI, is developing Grokipedia, an artificial intelligence-driven alternative to Wikipedia, powered by Musk’s chatbot, Grok.
Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Musk wrote, “We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe."
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025
Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia.
Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe. https://t.co/xvSeWkpALy
Grokipedia is envisioned as more than a digital encyclopedia; Musk said it would support xAI’s broader mission of “understanding the universe.” Grok, which has been trained on web sources including public tweets, will serve as the backbone of the platform and generate content in real time.
The announcement has fueled a mix of excitement, skepticism, and humor across the internet. Some users expressed hope that Grokipedia could be a more reliable and curated source of knowledge. One comment read, “Finally! Hopefully, this will be curated better." Another compared it to science-fiction archives, saying, “Grokipedia could be like Encyclopedia Galactica or the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy."
Others responded more playfully, suggesting names like “Richipedia” or urging Musk to “acquire Reddit and rename it Grokkit.”
Many, however, questioned how Grokipedia could succeed when Grok itself relies heavily on Wikipedia and other existing sources. Some also raised concerns over bias in content generation, pointing out that unless source diversity improves, the new platform may not be very different.
With Grokipedia, Musk now aims to challenge one of the internet’s most influential knowledge platforms. Whether it will disrupt Wikipedia or end up as another experiment in Musk’s growing tech empire remains to be seen.