EU delays Google Adtech fine amid US trade negotiations

ADVERTISEMENT
European Union antitrust regulators have delayed issuing a fine against Google, owned by Alphabet, over its adtech business while awaiting the United States' decision to cut tariffs on European cars as part of an ongoing trade agreement, according to a media report.
Tariffs on cars were a key sticking point in the negotiations that led to the trade deal between the United States and the European Union.
Last week, the EU proposed scrapping tariffs on imported US industrial goods. In return, it expects the US to announce a reduction in tariffs on European cars — from the current 27.5 percent to 15 percent.
US President Donald Trump had reportedly threatened to retaliate against the EU for any regulatory action against Big Tech firms. Although Google was informed last Friday that EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera would announce the fine on Monday, no such announcement was made, and no explanation followed.
Media reports indicated the delay is not expected to last more than a month. The reports also noted that EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic had raised concerns about Ribera’s decision but did not comment on the length of the delay.
The tech giant is facing the fine for allegedly favoring its own advertising services over those of rivals — an issue that has been under investigation for four years following a complaint by the European Publishers Council.