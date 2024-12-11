Glance launches AI-powered Glance TV in partnership with Airtel

Glance has unveiled its new product, Glance TV, aimed at "revolutionizing the connected TV (CTV) landscape". This new feature, launched in partnership with Airtel, turns passive, idle TV screens into AI-powered smart surfaces, offering a dynamic and personalized user experience, the Inmobi-owned Glance said in an announcement. With content sourced from top publishers, Glance TV delivers live updates and trending stories in a variety of categories, including sports, business, technology, and automobiles.

The platform, available in India on Airtel Xstream devices powered by Android TV OS, aims to redefine how televisions engage users, providing live and real-time content even when the TV is not in active use.

"Unlike traditional TV screens that remain static, Glance TV delivers engaging updates, including breaking news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more, based on individual interests," the firm said. The feature ensures that TV screens remain constantly engaged, providing a steady stream of entertainment and other information.

In its first phase, Glance TV is being rolled out on over one million Airtel Xstream devices. Glance said the response has been positive, with users spending an average of 200 minutes per day, spread across three sessions. The platform aims to reach four million devices in India by June 2025, with plans to expand to global markets in the future. The service also offers users live sports scores, weather widgets, and a comprehensive range of up-to-the-minute information, as Glance looks to build out an all-in-one platform for real-time engagement.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Airtel Digital TV, said, "Customers are increasingly moving away from traditional entertainment, seeking platforms that offer more value. Our strategic partnership with Glance will elevate customer experience by delivering interactive features that enables access to advanced AI technology directly through their TVs."

Glance TV reimagines the very essence of the TV experience, said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of Glance and President & COO of InMobi. He also highlighted, "Glance TV marks a groundbreaking step in redefining televisions as intelligent, AI-powered platforms that go beyond traditional media consumption. It elevates TVs from mere entertainment devices to dynamic surfaces that engage, connect, and inspire users, creating a seamless blend of content and interaction."