Bacardi India appoints Goodies Narayanan as Director of Marketing (CMO)

Bacardi India has appointed Goodies Narayanan as Director of Marketing – Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for India. Prior to this, Narayanan led Coursera as Head of International Marketing, Revenue, and Growth.

Commenting on her new role, Narayanan said, “At Bacardi, I’ll be leading all Consumer & Customer Marketing teams in India across a vibrant portfolio that includes Bacardi, Patrón, Dewar’s, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, and more. These are brands with rich heritage and bold futures, brands that have shaped culture.”

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “After an incredible few years in consumer-tech marketing with Hotstar and Coursera, driving growth, scaling performance engines, and deepening my love for data-driven marketing, I’m excited to return to my core – building iconic brands that shape culture.”

Narayanan also highlighted the significance of her appointment, stating, “I’m proud to join an organisation that values diversity in senior leadership, especially in an industry that has historically been traditional. It’s meaningful to step into this role not as a woman in alco-bev, but as a leader in a space that’s evolving in bold and important ways.”

Narayanan began her career at Hind Fab and subsequently held roles at Mind Trainers, Siemens, Procter & Gamble, and GSK. At Hotstar, as Vice President of Marketing, she was part of the leadership team that scaled the platform to over 300 million users in India. She directly managed cross-functional teams spanning brand marketing, performance marketing, social media, media planning, insights, and content marketing, overseeing large-scale budgets and flagship campaigns, including for the IPL.

She also led the high-profile launch of Disney+ in Southeast Asia, establishing the marketing function and team in Singapore while continuing to oversee responsibilities for India.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 5:50 PM