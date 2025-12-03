Fake news report tabled in Parliament, calls for stronger laws and Big Tech accountability

The panel also highlighted the urgency of countering cross-border misinformation operations and said the government should study global best practices such as France’s law on election misinformation.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, on Tuesday presented in the Lok Sabha a hard-hitting report warning that India’s current framework to tackle fake news is inadequate for the scale and sophistication of today’s misinformation ecosystem.

The Committee’s 22nd Report (2024–25) on “Review of Mechanism to Curb Fake News”, underscores that misinformation has become a multidimensional threat capable of misleading citizens, destabilising social harmony, undermining public trust and eroding the credibility of media institutions. The panel in the report stated that the challenge now demands coordinated national action rather than fragmented responses.

Storyboard18 had reported about the government planning to crackdown on fake news by empowering Press Council of India to regulate social media influencers and content creators.

Read More: Crackdown on fake news: Govt to amend Press Council Act to bring influencers, creators under its ambit

Legal Definition, Stronger Regulation and Deterrent Penalties Urged

The Committee emphasised that India urgently needs a statutory definition of “fake news”, noting that its absence has created legal ambiguities that allow creators and platforms to exploit grey areas and evade responsibility. It urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to frame a precise and balanced definition that is sensitive to constitutional protections around free speech while enabling effective intervention against misinformation.

The report called for a fundamental strengthening of India’s regulatory architecture, recommending amendments to key laws such as the IT Act, 2000 and the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995. It pressed for the creation of a centralised and independent monitoring body with representation from MeitY, media organisations and experts to adjudicate fake-news cases across digital, broadcast and print platforms.

The Committee stated that penalties for misinformation must be made genuinely deterrent by substantially increasing fines and by assigning clear accountability to editors, publishers, owners, platforms and intermediaries. It said the government should also consider cancelling the accreditation of journalists or creators found guilty of generating or propagating fake news. The report further urged that fact-checking mechanisms and internal ombudsmen should be made mandatory across all media organisations, instead of remaining limited to voluntary self-regulation.

Read More: PCI to brief Parl panel on Nov 24 on fake-news curb plan for creators, influencers

Unified Grievance System, AI Safeguards

The Committee expressed concern over the backlog of complaints related to misinformation and asked the Ministry to establish a time-bound nationwide grievance redressal system. It recommended that complaint resolution mechanisms, including those under the Press Council of India, be assigned strict timelines, and that a unified digital portal be created for citizens to report misinformation.

The Committee also asked the government to ensure that social media companies strengthen their grievance redressal systems through dedicated helpline numbers or equivalent mechanisms, and that public awareness campaigns be launched to make citizens conscious of available reporting channels.

On the growing threat posed by artificial intelligence, the panel advised a balanced but firm approach that leverages AI tools while ensuring continuous human oversight. It recommended that the government examine the feasibility of licensing requirements for AI content creators and mandate clear labelling of AI-generated videos and content to prevent their misuse for misinformation.

The panel also highlighted the urgency of countering cross-border misinformation operations and said the government should study global best practices such as France’s law on election misinformation. It recommended the formation of a dedicated inter-ministerial task force comprising representatives from MIB, MEA, MeitY and legal experts to address cross-border threats and urged the government to run nationwide public-awareness campaigns in regional languages to help citizens identify foreign-origin misinformation.

Algorithm Accountability and Big Tech Oversight

The Committee stressed that media literacy must be introduced from the school and college levels, as early education can build critical thinking abilities in young citizens and strengthen society’s long-term resilience against misinformation. It recommended that teachers, librarians and instructors be trained systematically and that a comprehensive media literacy curriculum be developed through stakeholder consultations.

The report took a firm position on the accountability of large technology platforms, stating that transparency in algorithms is essential to prevent the unchecked amplification of fake content. It urged the government to introduce stronger regulatory expectations for Big Tech, including stricter penalties for repeat violations, mechanisms to address algorithmic biases, and clear rules to prevent misuse of “safe harbour” protections. It also recommended the appointment of dedicated India-based nodal officers within major technology companies to ensure faster coordination and compliance in cases involving misinformation.

The Committee’s report delivers one of the most forceful parliamentary warnings to date on India’s information-disorder challenge. By seeking legal reforms, stronger institutional mechanisms, clear accountability rules, AI governance, platform oversight and nationwide education initiatives, the panel has set the stage for what could become India’s most ambitious attempt yet to rebuild its misinformation-control framework.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 1:00 AM