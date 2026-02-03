Google Cloud, Liberty Global sign five-year AI and cloud partnership across Europe

Google Cloud and European telecom operator Liberty Global have entered into a five-year strategic partnership to deploy advanced artificial intelligence and cloud technologies across Liberty’s operations, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Liberty Global will roll out Google’s Gemini AI models and cloud infrastructure across its European footprint, which spans nearly 80 million fixed and mobile connections. The partnership is expected to support new consumer-facing services, including AI-powered search and content discovery on Liberty’s Horizon TV platform, along with greater automation in customer service operations.

Calling the deal a major step forward, Liberty Global Chief Executive Officer Mike Fries said the expanded collaboration would help the company accelerate innovation across its networks and products.

The agreement also broadens the commercial relationship between the two firms. Liberty Global will offer additional Google hardware products, including Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and connected home devices, through its operating companies, which include Virgin Media O2 in the UK, Telenet in Belgium, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands and Sunrise in Switzerland.

Beyond consumer services, the partnership aims to improve network performance and resilience. Liberty Global said the programme will focus on strengthening security, enhancing reliability and advancing autonomous network operations. The companies are also exploring ways for Google Cloud to tap spare capacity in Liberty’s data centres, including assets linked to its AtlasEdge joint venture.

The collaboration will extend to enterprise customers as well, with the two companies planning to offer cloud computing, cybersecurity and AI services tailored for small and medium-sized businesses. They are also assessing opportunities to monetise telecom data in a privacy-compliant manner.

“Our focus is on using technology to simplify complexity and deliver tangible value for customers and partners,” said Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(Inputs from Reuters)

First Published on February 3, 2026, 09:20:53 IST