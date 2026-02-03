IndiGo spends over Rs 22 crore on passenger compensation after December disruptions

The regulator stated on January 20 that between December 3 and 5, a total of 2,507 flights were cancelled and 1,852 flights were delayed, affecting more than three lakh passengers at airports across the country.

IndiGo spent Rs 22.68 crore on passenger compensation and facilitation following widespread flight disruptions in December last year, according to a PTI report.

Data shared by the civil aviation ministry with the Rajya Sabha on Monday showed that domestic scheduled airlines spent a little over Rs 24 crore in total on compensation and facilitation of passengers during the month. The amounts relate to cases of denied boarding, flight cancellations and flight delays.

According to the data provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply, IndiGo accounted for the bulk of the expenditure at Rs 22.68 crore. The Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, spent Rs 74.61 lakh, while SpiceJet and Akasa Air paid Rs 40.09 lakh and Rs 21.06 lakh respectively.

In his reply, Mohol informed that IndiGo, as of January 28, 2026, had made compensation payments amounting to Rs 22.68 crore, adding that the compensation process remained under way and was subject to necessary confirmation from passengers and verification of documents.

IndiGo had faced significant operational disruptions in early December, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation curtailed the airline’s winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.

The regulator stated on January 20 that between December 3 and 5, a total of 2,507 flights were cancelled and 1,852 flights were delayed, affecting more than three lakh passengers at airports across the country.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 11:05:57 IST