WhatsApp may introduce premium subscription offering custom themes and extra chat tools

WhatsApp is experimenting with an optional paid subscription that could give users access to a range of exclusive features, marking a potential shift in how the popular messaging app is monetised.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the subscription is currently in development and has begun appearing in beta versions of the app. Some users may encounter a waitlist for the plan, which is still being refined and does not yet have a confirmed launch date.

WhatsApp has made it clear that the subscription will be optional. Users who prefer the current experience will continue to have full access to the app for free, with no requirement to upgrade.

The initial set of premium features is expected to focus on personalisation and convenience. Subscribers may receive access to exclusive sticker packs, additional app themes, and custom app icons that allow users to change how WhatsApp appears on their device’s home screen.

More functional upgrades are also being tested. One of them is the ability to pin more than three chats at the top of the app, a current limitation that many users find restrictive. Premium subscribers may also be offered exclusive chat notification sounds, including new ringtones.

WhatsApp has indicated that these features represent only the starting point. Additional premium tools could be introduced over time, depending on how users respond during testing. As the subscription remains in development, the final feature set could evolve before a public rollout.

Alongside the paid plan, WhatsApp is testing several other updates. One notable addition is a “thinking mode” for Meta AI, which allows the assistant to spend more time generating responses for users who want deeper or more detailed answers, as opposed to faster replies.

The company is also expanding tools for channels. Channel administrators may soon be able to post disappearing status updates, including photos, videos and voice notes, that vanish after 24 hours. WhatsApp is also testing paid partnership labels for channel content to clearly identify sponsored posts.

Additional features under development include a section that displays recent chat searches, new analytics showing how often channel posts are forwarded, and a stricter account security option that consolidates advanced protections into a single setting.

While the premium subscription is still unfinished, it signals WhatsApp’s broader strategy of introducing paid enhancements without disrupting its core free service. If rolled out, the plan would offer users more control and customisation, while allowing Meta to explore new revenue streams within the app.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 17:14:50 IST