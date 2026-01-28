Google rolls out AI-powered photo editing feature to users in India

Google has begun rolling out its artificial intelligence-based photo editing feature to users in India, expanding access to the tool several months after its initial launch in the United States. The feature, integrated into Google Photos, was first introduced during the Pixel 10 launch event in August last year and is now being made available across additional markets including India, Australia, and Japan.

The new editing capability allows users to make changes to their photos using natural language prompts rather than manual adjustments. Branded as “Help me edit,” the feature enables users to describe the edits they want, either through text or voice, and Google’s Gemini AI applies the changes automatically.

Also read: Yahoo launches AI search tool ‘Scout’ to take on Google and Perplexity

Indian users who have access to the feature will see the “Help me edit” option when opening a photo in edit mode within the Google Photos app. Through the tool, users can request changes such as adjusting facial expressions, removing accessories, correcting minor imperfections, or modifying elements in the background.

According to Google, the feature relies on images stored in a user’s private face groups to generate personalised and context-aware edits. The company said this approach helps improve accuracy while keeping edits aligned with the user’s appearance.

To address concerns around AI-generated content, Google said it is adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos. This introduces a permanent digital label that records whether an image has been modified using AI, along with details about its edit history, with the aim of improving transparency.

The company also noted that the feature supports multiple Indian languages, allowing users to request edits in languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, and English.

Also read: Google rolls out new theft protection features to make stolen Android phones harder to misuse

The rollout follows recent updates to Google Photos that added other AI-driven features, including meme creation tools and preset style templates powered by generative models. These additions reflect Google’s broader push to embed generative AI tools across its consumer applications.

To use the AI editing feature, users need to update the Google Photos app to the latest version. The feature is available on devices running Android 8.0 or higher and requires a minimum of 4GB of RAM.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 16:07:09 IST