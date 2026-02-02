Apple’s India value share rises from 23% to 28% on iPhone 16 boost

Apple has recorded its highest-ever value share of 28% in India’s smartphone market, underscoring a sharp acceleration in premiumisation as consumers increasingly trade up to higher-priced devices, according to Counterpoint Research.

While overall smartphone volumes in India have grown at a steady pace, market value has expanded far faster, driven by rising average selling prices and a growing preference for premium models. Apple’s value share rose from 23% in 2024 to 28%, supported by strong demand for the iPhone 16 series and the wider adoption of financing schemes and trade-in offers.

Samsung continued to maintain a strong presence despite Apple’s dominance in value terms. The South Korean group led India’s foldable smartphone market in 2025, commanding an 88% volume share and delivering 28% YoY growth in foldable shipments.

Among challengers, Motorola emerged as the fastest-growing brand by volume in 2025, with shipments rising 54% YoY, while CMF was the fastest-growing sub-brand, recording 83% YoY growth.

Counterpoint said the premium segment-priced above Rs 30,000, was the fastest-growing category in 2025 by volume, expanding 11% year on year and accounting for 22% of total shipments, the highest share on record. This shift helped push the Indian smartphone market to its highest-ever annual value growth of 8% YoY.

“The premium segment emerged as the key growth driver,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint. “Financing has played a critical role in enabling consumers to upgrade to higher-end devices.”

Financing accounted for 40% of total smartphone volumes sold through mainline retail channels in 2025. In the premium segment, nearly two-thirds of purchases were financed, highlighting the increasing reliance on EMI options to support higher ticket sizes.

Looking ahead, Counterpoint expects India’s smartphone market to face headwinds in 2026. Volumes are forecast to decline by a single-digit percentage, pressured by rising memory and component costs that are likely to weigh on demand, particularly in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

At the same time, manufacturers’ growing focus on premium devices and price increases are expected to lift average selling prices by 5–7% YoY, reinforcing the market’s structural shift towards higher value even as volumes soften.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 18:11:13 IST