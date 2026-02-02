Hyundai Motor India Q3 profit rises 6.3% YoY to Rs 1,234 crore; Revenue up 8%

The decision follows the Hyundai Motor India's SUV portfolio continued to be a key growth driver, with the Creta reclaiming its position as the highest-selling SUV.

Hyundai Motor India reported a year-on-year increase in consolidated profit for the third quarter of FY26, supported by steady domestic demand, strong export momentum and improved operating efficiency, even as profitability moderated sequentially.

The automaker’s consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,234 crore in Q3 FY26, up 6.3% from Rs 1,160 crore in the same quarter last year. However, profit declined on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 1,572 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 17,973 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 16,646 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 16,551 crore from Rs 15,329 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher operating and input costs.

For the nine months ended FY26, Hyundai reported EBITDA of Rs 6,632 crore, marking a 3.3% year-on-year increase. EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8%, despite costs associated with capacity stabilisation and elevated commodity prices.

Domestic demand remained resilient during the quarter, aided by festive season tailwinds and GST-related demand support. Wholesale volumes rose 5% quarter-on-quarter, supported by robust retail sales. Hyundai said export momentum continued to strengthen, with volumes rising 21% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, accounting for 25% of the company’s overall sales mix.

The company’s SUV portfolio continued to be a key growth driver, with the Creta reclaiming its position as the highest-selling SUV in India. The model recorded its highest-ever annual sales of over 200,000 units in calendar year 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India, said, “The third-quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of our ‘Quality of Growth’ strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability.”

During the quarter, Hyundai Motor India also announced key leadership appointments, naming Yun Kil Kim as Function Head – Product Strategy and Planning, and Dong Huwy Park as Whole-time Director.

In January, Hyundai reported total sales of 73,137 units, up 11.5% year-on-year. Domestic dispatches to dealers rose 9% to 59,107 units, while exports increased to 14,030 units, compared with 11,600 units in January 2024.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 15:21:39 IST