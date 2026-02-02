Asian Paints leans on brand power, youth marketing to drive growth

Asian Paints Ltd is sharpening its focus on brand-building and youth engagement as it looks to sustain growth in an increasingly competitive paints market, with initiatives ranging from sports partnerships to pop-culture-led campaigns aimed at deepening consumer connect.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amit Syngle said strengthening brand equity remains central to the company’s strategy, describing it as a key source of consumer power and long-term value. “We are really looking at how we can propel the brand going forward because that gives us equity in the market,” Syngle said.

A major milestone in this effort was Asian Paints becoming the official colour partner of the Indian cricket team, a move the company has actively leveraged across platforms. The company is also targeting younger audiences such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha by focusing on relatability through pop-culture collaborations, including campaigns with Spotify. Flagship television properties such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss continue to play a significant role in brand visibility.

Asian Paints reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,060 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 (Q3 FY26)-a 4.6% year-on-year decline from Rs 1,110.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit includes exceptional items of Rs 157.61 crore related to labour code provisions and an impairment loss following the acquisition of Obgenix Software Private Limited (White Teak).

Revenue from operations rose about 4% year-on-year to Rs 8,867.02 crore, while consolidated net sales increased 3.9% to Rs 8,849.7 crore during the quarter.

In the domestic market, decorative segment growth moderated sequentially to 7.9% in Q3 FY26, compared with 10.9% in the previous quarter, though it marked a sharp improvement from the 1.6% growth recorded in Q3 FY25. The overall coatings business, which includes decorative and industrial segments, reported volume growth of about 8.3%, while value growth stood at 4.4%.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Syngle said the company is keen to maintain growth momentum while closely tracking demand conditions. He cautioned that competitive intensity is expected to remain elevated, driven by new entrants and industry consolidation.

The industrial coatings and B2B segments are expected to continue growing faster than the retail business, supported by stronger institutional demand. International operations, excluding Bangladesh, are also expected to maintain positive momentum.

Acknowledging geopolitical uncertainties, Syngle said the company remains focused on execution and navigating volatility. “We are getting used to this volatility. Our focus is on galvanising performance and sustaining momentum going forward,” he said.

