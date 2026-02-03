Firefox to introduce option to block all generative AI features from February

Firefox is set to introduce new controls for users who do not want generative artificial intelligence features in their browser, with Mozilla announcing that it will soon allow users to block all current and future AI tools. Users will also be able to selectively disable certain AI features while continuing to use others.

According to a TechCrunch report, starting with Firefox version 148, which begins rolling out on February 24, a new AI controls section will be added to the desktop browser’s settings. Users who do not want access to any AI functionality will be able to enable a Block AI enhancements toggle, which will prevent pop-ups, prompts or reminders related to existing or upcoming AI features from appearing.

The new settings will also allow users to manage individual AI features. These include Translations, which enables browsing the web in a preferred language, AI-generated alt text in PDFs, AI-enhanced tab grouping, link previews and Firefox’s sidebar-based AI chatbot. The chatbot allows users to choose from services including Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and Le Chat Mistral.

Mozilla said in a blog post that AI is reshaping the web and that users have very different expectations of the technology, informing that some users want no interaction with AI while others want tools that provide clear and practical value. The company stated that feedback from its community, alongside its commitment to user choice, led to the development of the new AI controls.

The announcement follows the appointment of Anthony Enzor-DeMeo as Mozilla’s chief executive in December. Enzor-DeMeo said at the time that Mozilla would invest in AI and add AI features to Firefox, but stressed that such features would remain optional. He stated in a blog post that AI should always be a choice, that users should be able to turn it off easily, and that they should understand how features work and the value they deliver.

Enzor-DeMeo’s remarks come as Mozilla works to adapt to a rapidly evolving browser market. While Firefox and Google Chrome dominated the browser space for more than a decade, they now face increased competition from newer players such as Perplexity, Arc, OpenAI and Opera.

Even as Mozilla continues to invest in AI capabilities, it has emphasised transparency and accountability. CNBC reported last week that Mozilla president Mark Surman said he was building a coalition of technology startups, developers and public-interest technologists aimed at making AI more trustworthy and checking the growing influence of companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

According to CNBC, Mozilla plans to deploy around $1.4 billion from its reserves to support technology businesses and non-profits, including its own operations. The company is pursuing investments that encourage AI transparency and seek to counter the rapid expansion of firms growing at historic speeds with limited oversight.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 10:11:23 IST