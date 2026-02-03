OpenAI rolls out desktop Codex app as competition heats up in AI code generation

OpenAI has launched a desktop application for its AI-powered coding tool, Codex, as it steps up efforts to compete in the fast-growing and increasingly crowded code-generation market.

The Codex app is designed to allow users to manage multiple artificial intelligence agents simultaneously over extended workflows, enabling tasks such as writing, testing and refining code while also gathering and analysing information using software instructions, OpenAI executives said during a briefing.

AI-driven coding has emerged as one of the most commercially successful use cases for large language models, making developer tools a critical battleground for AI companies seeking enterprise customers. As a result, competition in the sector has intensified over the past year.

Despite its early prominence in generative AI, OpenAI has struggled to match the momentum of some rivals in developer-focused products. In particular, AI startup Anthropic has gained significant traction with its Claude Code tool, which the company says reached $1 billion in annualised revenue within six months of public release.

The launch of Codex’s desktop app marks part of a broader push by OpenAI to regain ground in the space. The company said it has prioritised ease of use in the new application, aiming to make advanced coding capabilities more accessible to a wider range of developers.

Industry experts note that while AI coding tools are not yet capable of fully replacing human software engineers, they are increasingly effective at accelerating development work and improving productivity.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman highlighted this advantage, noting that AI models can persistently iterate on tasks without fatigue. “They keep trying, they don’t run out of motivation,” Altman said, describing the appeal of AI systems as tireless collaborators rather than replacements for human workers.

