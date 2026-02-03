Jio Studios acquires 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment for Rs 150 crore

Reliance Industries’ media arm Jio Studios has acquired a majority stake in Oscar-winning production house Sikhya Entertainment, marking a significant consolidation move in India’s rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has picked up a 50.1 percent equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment Private Limited for a total cash consideration of Rs 150 crore. The transaction, which was completed on February 2, comprises a combination of primary and secondary investments.

The acquisition brings Sikhya under the Jio Studios fold and is expected to accelerate the studio’s ambitions in premium, creator-led storytelling, while providing Sikhya with access to Reliance’s capital strength and distribution network.

Over the past several years, Jio Studios has emerged as a major player in Indian entertainment, backing a slate that spans mainstream commercial releases and critically acclaimed films, including Dhurandhar, Stree, Stree 2 and Laapataa Ladies.

Announcing the partnership, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios (Media & Content Business, Reliance Industries), said Sikhya’s creative work reflects stories that are deeply rooted in Indian culture yet resonate with global audiences. She added that the collaboration aligns with Jio Studios’ long-term strategy of working closely with creators who blend cultural authenticity with creative excellence.

“By combining their distinctive storytelling legacy with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution capabilities and global ambitions, we aim to help Indian stories reach audiences across the world,” Deshpande said.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment is among India’s most internationally recognised independent production houses. It remains the only Indian banner to have won both Academy Awards and multiple National Film Awards. Its Oscar-winning projects include Period. End of Sentence. and The Elephant Whisperers, while its National Award-winning films include Masaan, Soorarai Pottru and Kathal. The company’s multilingual slate also features titles such as The Lunchbox, Pagglait and Kill.

Monga Kapoor and Jain said the partnership would enable Sikhya to scale its vision while staying true to its creative ethos. “This collaboration allows us to take culturally rooted stories to a much wider global audience without compromising on honesty or ambition,” they said, describing the association as a step towards showcasing a confident, evolving India through storytelling.

