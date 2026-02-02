Royal Enfield January sales rise 14% YoY to 1.04 lakh units

Royal Enfield exports rose by 30% year-on-year to 1,09,731 units in the nine month of fiscal 2026

Royal Enfield reported a strong start to the year, posting a 14% year-on-year increase in motorcycle sales in January 2026, driven largely by continued demand for its sub-350cc models, even as higher-capacity motorcycles saw a decline.

The Eicher Motors-owned brand sold a total of 1,04,322 motorcycles in January 2026, compared with 91,132 units in the same month last year.

Sales of models with engine capacity of up to 350cc, including Hunter, Meteor and Goan Classic-rose 18% year-on-year to 92,998 units in January 2026, up from 78,815 units a year earlier. In contrast, motorcycles with engine capacities above 350cc, such as the Scram 440, Classic 650 and Bullet 650, witnessed an 8% decline in sales, with volumes at 11,324 units during the month.

For the nine-month period between April 2025 and January 2026, Royal Enfield’s total sales rose 25% year-on-year to 10,25,420 units, compared with 8,18,209 units in the corresponding period last year.

International business remained relatively subdued on a monthly basis, with exports rising just 5% to 10,541 units in January 2026. However, exports showed strong momentum over the nine-month period, increasing 30% year-on-year to 1,09,731 units.

Commenting on the performance, B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said the company has begun the new year on a positive note. “We have extended the strong momentum from the previous quarter, marking four consecutive months of healthy double-digit growth. We have crossed one million motorcycle sales globally in this financial year and also surpassed 100,000 units in exports,” he said.

During the month, Royal Enfield also launched the 2026 edition of the Goan Classic 350, introducing rider-focused updates such as an assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts and a USB Type-C fast-charging port. Powered by a 349cc single-cylinder air-oil-cooled engine delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, the motorcycle retains its signature bobber styling and relaxed cruising character. The model is priced between Rs 2.19 lakh and Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on colour.

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, operates through more than 2,074 stores across major cities and towns in India.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 16:57:18 IST