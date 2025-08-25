Apple in talks to boost Siri with Google Gemini AI integration by 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
US tech giant Apple is reportedly in talks to integrate Google’s Gemini to enhance its AI-powered iOS assistant, Siri.
The Siri upgrade, expected to launch in 2026, may feature a customized large language model (LLM) powered by Google’s Gemini chatbot.
According to media reports, Apple has approached Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, about developing a tailored model. Google is reportedly testing a version that can operate on Apple’s servers.
In June, rumors suggested Apple might abandon its plans to build an in-house LLM for Siri and instead seek partnerships with AI leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude.
While neither Apple nor Google Gemini have officially confirmed the collaboration, both companies have hinted that Gemini integration on Apple devices could be forthcoming, building on their existing Search partnership.
