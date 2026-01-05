Google Gemini watermark sparks online backlash after appearing in south Indian film teaser

A fleeting Google Gemini watermark in the teaser of an upcoming South Indian film has triggered widespread online debate, drawing unexpected attention to the growing presence of artificial intelligence in mainstream creative workflows.

The controversy erupted after viewers noticed a Google Gemini logo briefly appearing in a single frame of the teaser for Jana Nayagan, a film reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. The watermark surfaced momentarily after a dramatic scene involving a character loading a shotgun, suggesting the frame had been generated or tested using an AI tool and exported without the branding being removed.

Although the filmmakers quickly replaced the teaser with a corrected version, screen recordings of the original clip had already spread rapidly on X. Social media users questioned how such an oversight could occur in a big-budget production, with reactions ranging from ridicule and disbelief to accusations of excessive reliance on artificial intelligence. For many, the issue was not just the mistake itself but what it implied about changing production practices in the film industry.

As the clip circulated, attention shifted from the film to the technology behind the watermark. Google Gemini, the company’s flagship AI model, became a trending topic as users debated whether its presence confirmed the use of AI-generated visuals in the teaser. Some critics framed the incident as evidence of careless filmmaking, while others argued that AI tools are increasingly common in early-stage creative experimentation.

Google Gemini is Google’s primary artificial intelligence model, designed to handle tasks such as writing code, generating images, summarising text, translating languages and answering complex queries. It powers a range of Google products and developer tools, particularly in content creation and productivity workflows.

It is to note that the appearance of a watermark does not necessarily mean AI-generated content made it into the final cut of a film. Watermarks are typically applied when tools are used in trial or testing modes and are meant to be removed before public release. In many film projects, AI-generated visuals serve as temporary references or placeholders that are later recreated using traditional visual effects pipelines.

The Jana Nayagan teaser episode has become less about a single editing miss and more about a broader shift in how films are made. As AI tools become embedded across creative industries, even minor oversights can expose how deeply such technologies are now woven into high-profile productions.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 10:08 AM