Google adds free full-length SAT practice tests to Gemini app

Google has introduced a new SAT preparation feature within its Gemini app, enabling students to take full-length practice tests for free as part of their college admissions preparation. The update marks an expansion of Gemini’s capabilities as an education and test-prep platform.

The SAT is the first standardized exam supported by the new feature, with Google indicating that additional tests will be added over time. The practice exams are available on demand and are designed to replicate the format, structure and duration of the actual SAT.

To ensure accuracy and relevance, Google has partnered with The Princeton Review, incorporating its SAT preparation content into the Gemini experience. The collaboration aims to provide students with practice material that closely aligns with real exam conditions rather than general or simulated questions.

Also read: US judge allows consumer antitrust lawsuit against Google to proceed

Once a practice test is completed, Gemini offers immediate performance feedback, helping students identify strengths and areas that require improvement. Learners can review incorrect answers and request step-by-step explanations directly within the app, making the preparation process more interactive and self-guided.

Gemini can also analyze patterns in a student’s responses to highlight recurring errors and conceptual gaps. Based on these insights, the app generates a personalized study plan that focuses on weaker sections and recommends targeted revision strategies.

According to Google, the feature is designed to support both first-time SAT takers and students preparing for a retake, allowing them to study flexibly and at their own pace without the need for paid subscriptions or coaching services.

Also read: Amazon set to cut thousands more corporate roles as restructuring drive continues

The SAT preparation tool is rolling out globally within the Gemini app and is available at no cost. Google has confirmed plans to expand the feature to include more standardized tests in future updates, although specific timelines have not been announced.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 9:42 AM