Google launches 'Preferred Sources' to let users control top stories feed

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has introduced a new feature that could reshape how users consume news online. Called Preferred Sources, the update allows readers to choose which news outlets appear more prominently in their search results, giving them greater control over the Top Stories carousel.
Traditionally, Google’s algorithms have determined which publishers appear in the coveted Top Stories section. Now, with this feature, readers themselves can select their most trusted outlets, ensuring that familiar and valued sources are prioritised in news searches.
For audiences, the update means a more tailored news experience aligned with their preferences. For publishers, it opens a pathway to build deeper and more sustained relationships with readers by being directly chosen as a preferred source.
How Preferred Sources works
Announcing the development in a blog post last week, Google outlined the steps for users to customise their results. The process is designed to be straightforward:
Search for any trending topic on Google.
In the Top Stories section, tap on the new sources icon.
Select the websites and publishers you wish to prioritise.
Refresh the page, after which stories from your chosen outlets will consistently feature in the Top Stories feed.
In addition to this, Google has introduced a new From your sources block that will appear directly below Top Stories. This section is designed to make it easier for readers to discover a broader range of content from their selected outlets. Notably, there is no cap on the number of sources users can add.
Initial rollout in India and the United States The new feature is being introduced first in India and the United States, two of Google’s most significant news markets. While there is no fixed timeline for a broader global release, industry observers expect it will expand gradually to more regions.
By placing greater control in the hands of readers, Google is positioning Preferred Sources as a tool for accuracy, speed, and trust in online news consumption. For users seeking reliable reporting, the feature offers the ability to cut through algorithmic choices and directly spotlight sources they value most.