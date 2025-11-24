Google’s Nano Banana Pro stuns users by solving maths problems in real handwriting

Google’s newly introduced Nano Banana Pro tool has sparked widespread discussion online after a user demonstrated its ability to read handwritten notes and generate images that replicate the handwriting with striking accuracy.

An image posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed the tool solving a handwritten mathematics question simply by analysing a photograph of the user’s notes. The model not only produced the correct solution but also reproduced the user’s handwriting style, prompting considerable reaction across the platform.

Google’s Nano Banana Pro is by far the best image generation AI out there.



I gave it a picture of a question and it solved it correctly in my actual handwriting.



Students are going to love this. ???? pic.twitter.com/GXd6PbZYxn — sid (@immasiddx) November 21, 2025

The post, shared by user @immasiddx, stated that Google’s Nano Banana Pro was, in his view, the best image generation AI available. He described how he uploaded a photograph of a handwritten question and the model processed the image seamlessly, generating the correct answer in handwriting identical to his own, which he said surpassed his expectations. He added that students were likely to welcome such a capability.

The demonstration drew a strong response from X users, many of whom expressed surprise at the precision with which the AI interpreted and imitated handwriting. One user remarked that this was only the beginning of what AI systems could achieve, while another commented that handwriting had once acted as a proof of work and a marker of human effort but was now reduced to a stylistic filter thanks to such tools, suggesting that not only thinking but even human imperfection had been automated. A third user observed that the development posed a significant challenge for an education system already struggling to keep pace with technological change.

